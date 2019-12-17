MANILA, Philippines – Before she turned the crown over to South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi last December 9, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recorded a video in which she answered 17 questions.

In the video, Catriona talked about her favorite singer, offered a message to the new Miss Universe, and discussed what she wants to accomplish after her reign and her dream job, among other topics.

Since turning over the crown, Catriona returned to Manila to pursue her dreams of singing. She also signed a contract with ABS-CBN Publishing for her upcoming book, Conquering Your Universe, scheduled for release in early 2020.

Catriona also marked her anniversary of being Miss Universe, saying she will forever be thankful to everyone who supported her journey. – Rappler.com