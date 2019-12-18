Regine Velasquez is 'Entertainer of the Year' at 2019 Aliw Awards
MANILA, Philippines – Asia's songbird Regine Velasquez took home the top prize at the 2019 Aliw Awards, being named Entertainer of the Year at the awards night on December 17.
It's the third time that Regine is receiving the top title – she was also named Entertainer of the Year in 2007 and in 2009.
Regine also won the award for Best Collaboration in a Concert, for her show Iconic with Sharon Cuneta. They shared the award with Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha, who won for their show Timeless Classics.
Regine celebrated the win on Instagram, saying it was a "highlight" of her 30 years in the industry.
Maraming salamat sa pagkakataong makasama ka. Isang pangarap na bituin lang para sakin pero nangyari. Thank you so much ate @reallysharoncuneta for the opportunity to be with you on stage but more than that I thank you for your friendship. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwalang friendship kita Sabi ko nga sayo highlight to ng buong 30 years ko congratulations ate I love you #iconic Congratulations din kay kumare kong Lani at kumpare kong Martin
Meanwhile, Lea Salonga won Aliw's inaugural People's Choice Award. She also brought home the award for Best Actress in a musical for her turn as Mrs Lovett in Atlantis Theatrical's production of Sweeney Todd. (WATCH: Lea Salonga sings 'Not While I'm Around' from 'Sweeney Todd')
Here's the full list of 2019 Aliw Awards winners:
- Entertainer of the Year: Regine Velasquez
- People's Choice Award: Lea Salonga
- Best new female artist: Desiree Joy Briones
- Best new male artist: Kiel Alo and Ato Arman
- Best new artist (group): Perkins Twins
- Best cultural dance group: Tanghalang Bagong Sibol Theater & Dance Company
- Best cultural/theater group: Tanghalang Sandaang Pulo
- Best choral group: Ateneo Chamber Singers
- Best festival catalyst/organizer: Nilo Agustin, Pulilan's Carabao Festival/ Arthur Robes, San Jose del Monte's Tanglawan Festival
- Best festival practices and performance: Pulilan's Carabao Festival/ San Jose del Monte's Tanglawan Festival
- Best DJ for electronic dance music: Patty Tiu
- Best classical dancer: Abigail Oliveiro, Ballet Manila's Snow White
- Best special events director: Aleli Bustamante, PLDT's Gabay Guro
- Best special events product launch: PLDT's 2019 Gabay Guro/ BGC Arts Center's 2019 Pinoy Playlist Music Festival
- Best male crossover performer: Reuben Laurente
- Best female crossover performer: Ynez Veneracion and Jade Riccio
- Best production for Children: The Quest For The Adarna, Repertory Philippines
- Best choreography: Douglas Nierras
- Best musical/revival: Himala Isang Musikal, 9Works Theatrical and Sandbox Collective
- Best musical/rerun: Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical, Rebecca Chuaunsu and Synergy 88
- Best non-musical production: Loob, Philippine Stagers Foundation
- Best original musical production: Sindak 1941, Philippine Stagers Foundation
- Best dance production: Snow White, Ballet Manila
- Best stage director (non-musical): Loy Arcenas, Repertory Philippines' The Dresser
- Best stage director (musical): Laurice Guillen, Lyric Opera of the Philippines' Magnificat
- Best actress in a featured role (musical): Bituin Escalante, Atlantis Theatrical's Waitress
- Best actress in a featured role (non-musical): Arriane Golondrina, Loob
- Best actor in a featured role (musical): Nyoy Volante, Sweeney Todd
- Best actor in a featured role (non-musical): Johnrey Rivas, Philippine Stagers Foundation's Gemetzel
- Best ensemble performance: Ensemble Cast of Sindak 1941
- Best concert stage director: Louie Ignacio, Julie Sings The Divas
- Best musical director: Pippo Cifra, Sindak 1941
- Best musical director for concert: Butch Miraflor, Rico J and His Angels
- Best composer for original musical theater: Pippo Cifra, Sindak 1941
- Best child performer: Dean Rafols, Sindak 1941
- Best instrumentalist: Jong Cuenco, flute
- Best female host: Mitzi Borromeo
- Best male host: Jeremy Domingo
- Best blues/jazz artist: Skarlet
- Best pop artist: Janah Zaplan
- Best stand-up comedian/ host for comedy bars: Ate Gay
- Best female classical performer: Nenen Espina
- Best male classical performer: Joseleo Logdat
- Best actor (non-musical): Audie Gemora, The Dresser
- Best actress (non-musical): Gigi Escalante, Ang Bahay Ni Bernarda Alba
- Best actor (musical): Vince Tanada, Sindak 1941
- Best actress (musical): Lea Salonga, Sweeney Todd
- Best performer in hotels, music lounges, and bars: Lloyd Mara, Astoria
- Best performer in hotels, music lounges, and bars (group): The Brothers Unlimited, Vue Bar, The Bellevue Manila
- Best performance in a concert (male): Gian Magdangal. Pinoy Playlist 2019
- Best performance in a concert (female): Gerphil Flores Pinoy Playlist 2019
- Best collaboration in a concert: Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha, Timeless Classics/ Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez, Iconic
- Best major concert (group): Ely Buendia and Itchyworms, The Greatest Hits
- Best major concert (male): Gerald Santos, The Homecoming Concert
- Best major concert (female): Julie Ann San Jose, Julie Sings The Divas
- Best foreign-based Filipino performer: Joey Albert
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Eva Eugenio
- Marco Sison
- Richard Merk
- Nonoy Zuniga
- Douglas Nierras
Hall of Fame
- Best Male Host: RJ Ledesma
- Best DJ: Jennifer Lee
- Best Performer: Banaue Miclat Janssen
- Entertainer of the Year: Lea Salonga
– Rappler.com