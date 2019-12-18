MANILA, Philippines – Asia's songbird Regine Velasquez took home the top prize at the 2019 Aliw Awards, being named Entertainer of the Year at the awards night on December 17.

It's the third time that Regine is receiving the top title – she was also named Entertainer of the Year in 2007 and in 2009.

Regine also won the award for Best Collaboration in a Concert, for her show Iconic with Sharon Cuneta. They shared the award with Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha, who won for their show Timeless Classics.

Regine celebrated the win on Instagram, saying it was a "highlight" of her 30 years in the industry.

Meanwhile, Lea Salonga won Aliw's inaugural People's Choice Award. She also brought home the award for Best Actress in a musical for her turn as Mrs Lovett in Atlantis Theatrical's production of Sweeney Todd. (WATCH: Lea Salonga sings 'Not While I'm Around' from 'Sweeney Todd')

Here's the full list of 2019 Aliw Awards winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Regine Velasquez

People's Choice Award: Lea Salonga

Best new female artist: Desiree Joy Briones

Best new male artist: Kiel Alo and Ato Arman

Best new artist (group): Perkins Twins

Best cultural dance group: Tanghalang Bagong Sibol Theater & Dance Company

Best cultural/theater group: Tanghalang Sandaang Pulo

Best choral group: Ateneo Chamber Singers

Best festival catalyst/organizer: Nilo Agustin, Pulilan's Carabao Festival/ Arthur Robes, San Jose del Monte's Tanglawan Festival

Best festival practices and performance: Pulilan's Carabao Festival/ San Jose del Monte's Tanglawan Festival

Best DJ for electronic dance music: Patty Tiu

Best classical dancer: Abigail Oliveiro, Ballet Manila's Snow White

Best special events director: Aleli Bustamante, PLDT's Gabay Guro

Best special events product launch: PLDT's 2019 Gabay Guro/ BGC Arts Center's 2019 Pinoy Playlist Music Festival

Best male crossover performer: Reuben Laurente

Best female crossover performer: Ynez Veneracion and Jade Riccio

Best production for Children: The Quest For The Adarna, Repertory Philippines

Best choreography: Douglas Nierras

Best musical/revival: Himala Isang Musikal, 9Works Theatrical and Sandbox Collective

Best musical/rerun: Binondo: A Tsinoy Musical, Rebecca Chuaunsu and Synergy 88

Best non-musical production: Loob, Philippine Stagers Foundation

Best original musical production: Sindak 1941, Philippine Stagers Foundation

Best dance production: Snow White, Ballet Manila

Best stage director (non-musical): Loy Arcenas, Repertory Philippines' The Dresser

Best stage director (musical): Laurice Guillen, Lyric Opera of the Philippines' Magnificat

Best actress in a featured role (musical): Bituin Escalante, Atlantis Theatrical's Waitress

Best actress in a featured role (non-musical): Arriane Golondrina, Loob

Best actor in a featured role (musical): Nyoy Volante, Sweeney Todd

Best actor in a featured role (non-musical): Johnrey Rivas, Philippine Stagers Foundation's Gemetzel

Best ensemble performance: Ensemble Cast of Sindak 1941

Best concert stage director: Louie Ignacio, Julie Sings The Divas

Best musical director: Pippo Cifra, Sindak 1941

Best musical director for concert: Butch Miraflor, Rico J and His Angels

Best composer for original musical theater: Pippo Cifra, Sindak 1941

Best child performer: Dean Rafols, Sindak 1941

Best instrumentalist: Jong Cuenco, flute

Best female host: Mitzi Borromeo

Best male host: Jeremy Domingo

Best blues/jazz artist: Skarlet

Best pop artist: Janah Zaplan

Best stand-up comedian/ host for comedy bars: Ate Gay

Best female classical performer: Nenen Espina

Best male classical performer: Joseleo Logdat

Best actor (non-musical): Audie Gemora, The Dresser

Best actress (non-musical): Gigi Escalante, Ang Bahay Ni Bernarda Alba

Best actor (musical): Vince Tanada, Sindak 1941

Best actress (musical): Lea Salonga, Sweeney Todd

Best performer in hotels, music lounges, and bars: Lloyd Mara, Astoria

Best performer in hotels, music lounges, and bars (group): The Brothers Unlimited, Vue Bar, The Bellevue Manila

Best performance in a concert (male): Gian Magdangal. Pinoy Playlist 2019

Best performance in a concert (female): Gerphil Flores Pinoy Playlist 2019

Best collaboration in a concert: Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha, Timeless Classics/ Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez, Iconic

Best major concert (group): Ely Buendia and Itchyworms, The Greatest Hits

Best major concert (male): Gerald Santos, The Homecoming Concert

Best major concert (female): Julie Ann San Jose, Julie Sings The Divas

Best foreign-based Filipino performer: Joey Albert

Lifetime Achievement Award

Eva Eugenio

Marco Sison

Richard Merk

Nonoy Zuniga

Douglas Nierras

Hall of Fame

Best Male Host: RJ Ledesma

Best DJ: Jennifer Lee

Best Performer: Banaue Miclat Janssen

Entertainer of the Year: Lea Salonga

