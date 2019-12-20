MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has inspired many people with her hard work and dedication, so it's not a surprise that there's already a song inspired by her.

Upcoming R&B/ hi-hop artist Matthaios released a song named after the Filipino-Australian beauty queen. Some of the lyrics of the song goes:

I love the ways she makes me smile, she make me smirk

It gives me chills, it makes me blush, it gives me worth

And I can see her winning the Miss Universe

Rapper Mannex Manhattan was one of the first to choreography of the song. Fans later started making their own interpretations of the dance using the hashtag #CatrionaDance.

Catriona passed her crown to South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi on December 8. She is set to launch a singing career and release a book, Conquering You Universe. – Rappler.com