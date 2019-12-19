MANILA, Philippines – It's official: Senator Bong Revilla is making a TV comeback in 2020.

GMA network announced on Tuesday, December 17, that Revilla would be starring as a forest ranger on the new Kapuso TV series, Alamat ng Agimat, which is set for a 2020 premiere. (READ: Bong Revilla might get a TV comeback – and people aren't having it)

According to a GMA News report, Revilla is "very happy" to have received the opportunity to return to his "first love," which is "acting." The report also said that Revilla would not "abandon his responsibilities in the Senate."

This will be Revilla's first TV project since his 4 years in detention for plunder charges, which he was acquitted of by anti-graft court Sandiganbayan in December 2018. (TIMELINE: Bong Revilla's plunder case and the pork barrel scam)

The court told Revilla to return P124.5 million to the Philippine treasury, but he has not done so.

The Ang Panday actor won a Senate seat in the 2019 elections. – Rappler.com