MANILA, Philippines – Merry Christmas to us Potterheads! The wonderful wizarding world lives on as 5 of Hogwarts' most notable students reunited for a cute group photo, just in time for the holidays.

Actress Emma Watson, who played the fiesty Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, shared on Wednesday, December 18 a black-and-white photo of her with her 4 HP co-stars – Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

"Merry Christmas from us," she wrote in her caption, accompanied by a smiling emoji.

Felton also posted the same photo in colored format, as well as a more candid shot of the group, with him and Lewis in "mid-debate."

"Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin," he joked.

The rest of the cast reposted the same photo with their own captions – Lewis wrote, "Roses between two thorns...", while Wright wrote "time turning," with a lightning bolt emoji afterwards.

"AS IF I'm not going to repost this," Lynch wrote in hers, followed by a smiley emoji and a series of hearts.

The group got together for an outing in London, England, according to a Fox News report.

Sadly, The Boy Who Lived and his best friend (Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint) were not present. Fingers crossed for another reunion! – Rappler.com