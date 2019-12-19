MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are having a baby girl.

The actress, who is now on her 3rd trimester, revealed the gender of the baby in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 19. In the photo, she and husband Erwan are holding pink smoke flares. In the caption, she wrote, “Mini me.”

Anne’s sister-in-law Solenn Heussaff, who is also pregnant with a baby girl, replied to the post saying, “Our babies will have an instant sister.”

Erwan also posted on his Instagram, saying, "Our household is about to be ruled by two strong women. Can't wait!"

Anne was already 5 months pregnant when she and Erwan announced in November that they were expecting. The baby will be the couple’s first child.

They married in New Zealand in November 2017, after being together since 2010.