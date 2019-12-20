MANILA, Philippines – Devon Sawa, the actor that made many a '90s kid swoon when he played Casper in 1995, is in the Philippines.

Devon took to Twitter on Thursday, December 19, to share that he was traveling from Los Angeles, California, to Cebu, Philippines.

Los Angeles —> Cebu, Philippines.



Peace out. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 19, 2019

On Friday, December 20, he then tweeted that he had arrived.

It's unclear what Devon is in the country for – although according to another one of his tweets, Jollibee is definitely on his agenda.

I’m coming for you @Jollibee — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 20, 2019

He also earlier tweeted that he would be bringing his wife and two kids, saying, "We can't wait to see your beautiful country."

Little under 48 hours till I’m coming, Philippines. Be ready. I’m bringing bundles of love AKA my wife and two children. We can’t wait to see your beautiful country. pic.twitter.com/9NG6U6S64l — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 17, 2019

Devon's performance in Casper may have been the moment pre-teen girls everywhere fell in love with him, but his career as an actor has gone on long after that. In the same year, he starred in the coming-of-age film Now and Then. He also appeared in the comedy horror Idle Hands in 1999, and horror film Final Destination in 2000, and was known for playing the title character in the music video for Eminem's "Stan."

He recently starred in The Fanatic, the directorial debut of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, in which he plays an actor who is stalked by an obsessive fan played by John Travolta. – Rappler.com