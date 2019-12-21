MANILA, Philippines – Actress Janine Gutierrez has earned the ire of talent manager Lolit Solis for posting a comment on Senator Bong Revilla's TV comeback.

On Twitter on Wednesday, December 18, the actress retweeted the news of Revilla starring in the upcoming show Agimat ng Agila, saying, "Oh God."

On Friday, December 20, Lolit, who is Bong Revilla's talent manager, slammed Janine in a lengthy rant on Instagram, even calling the young actress "cruel."

"Siguro gusto ni Janine Gutierrez na mapansin ko siya Salve. The nerve na mag-negative comment siya sa TV comeback ni Bong Revilla," Lolit said. (Maybe Janine Gutierrez wants me to notice her. The nerve of her to make a negative comment on Bong Revilla's TV comeback.)

"How can she be so cruel for a second chance to a co actor like Bong without even thinking if not for the goodness of people she won't be where she is today," she added.

Lolit went on to say that Janine should be more understanding and respectful when giving her opinion, because her grandfather Christopher de Leon is friends with Bong.

"I respect what she feels, or her political beliefs, pero sana inisip niya more than anyone else, siya dapat ang mas maging magaan sa pagbibigay chance sa isang tao na gusto bumalik sa pinanggalingan niyang mundo (but she more than anyone else should have been more forgiving when it comes to giving a chance to people who want to return to the industry they came from)," she said.

Lolit continued to throw shade at Janine, saying, "Buti na lang at hindi siya naging box office queen na sana makatulong para sa career ni Bong, dahil wala pa naman ako narinig na naging blockbuster movie niya, or tv show na naging sobra ang taas ng rating, kaya hindi din siya makakatulong sa career ni Bong Revilla," she said.

(It's a good thing that she didn't become a box office queen who can help Bong's career, because as far as I know, she hasn't had a blockbuster movie or TV show that has a high rating, so she can't help Bong's career anyway.)

She ended with "a piece of advice" for Janine: "Sana maging maligaya ang lovelife mo para mas maging mabuti ang puso mo." (I wish you a happy love life so that your heart will be better.)

"Sayang, love pa naman kita, now takot na ako dahil baka maging judgemental at I am cleaner than you are attitude ka rin sa akin dahil sa mga nagawa kong pagkakamali, you will never give me a second chance," she said.

(It's a shame, I love you but now I'm afraid of you because you might be judgmental and give me that I-am-cleaner-than-you-are attitude because of what I've done wrong, you will never give me a second chance).

She ended by wishing Janine well and that her projects get ratings.

Janine's mother Lotlot rose to her daughter's defense on Instagram, saying that she initially didn't want Janine to enter showbiz precisely because it's a harsh industry.

"When you're in this industry puwede ka kaagad mahusgahan ng hindi ka natatanong kung bakit may nasabi ka o nagawa ka. Everyone else can give their opinions and share how they feel pero dahil artista ka may hangganan ang pagbibigay mo nun. Medyo unfair," she said.

(When you're in this industry, you can easily be judged without being asked why you said or did certain things. Everyone else can give their opinions and share how they feel but because you're an actor, there's a limit to what you can give. It's a bit unfair.)

GMA network announced on December 18 that Bong would be starring in their upcoming series Agimat ng Agila as a forest ranger. The show is set to premiere in 2020.

It will be his first TV project since his 4 years in detention for plunder charges. He was acquitted by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan in December 2018. (WATCH: How Bong Revilla got away from the plunder charge) – Rappler.com