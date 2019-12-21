MANILA, Philippines – It’s a happy holidays indeed for Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde as the couple celebrated one year as a couple.

On Instagram, Maine posted a photo of her and Arjo on a boat with the caption: “happy first.”

Arjo commented: “I’m crying…I love you.”





Arjo first came out with their relationship in January, after much speculation from fans. Maine then confirmed on her blog in March that she was dating Arjo.

Maine, who rose to fame as one half of hit loveteam AlDub, recently starred in the film Isa Pa Wtih Feelings opposite Carlo Aquino. – Rappler.com