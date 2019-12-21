MANILA, Philippines – Despite the scathing tirade she received from talent manager Lolit Solis, Janine Gutierrez appeared unaffected, and fellow celebrities have tweeted their support for the actress.

Lolit posted a lengthy rant against Janine on Instagram, calling the actress cruel and making snide remarks about the actress' career.

The post that earned Lolit's ire? Two words: "Oh God," which Janine tweeted as a comment on Bong Revilla's TV comeback. Even after Lolit's post, Janine has not deleted the tweet.

On December 19, it was announced that Bong will be starring in an upcoming GMA-7 show Agimat ng Agila, which is set to premiere in 2020.

It will be Revilla's first TV project since he was detained for 4 years for plunder charges. In December 2018, he was acquitted of the charges by the Sandiganbayan, with the court ordering him to return P124.5 million to the Philippine treasury, which he has not done so.

Revilla won a Senate seat in the 2019 elections in May.

Lolit, who is Bong's talent manager, slammed Janine on Instagram on December 20. Janine hasn't addressed the post directly, but instead tweeted: "officially done with work for the year! so happy I get to work with amazing people and so happy that this year I've finally learned to say yes to only projects I really like and believe in - no matter what other people say. as it should be with everything else in life."

"PS THANK YOU," she said in a following tweet.

Personalities went online to support Janine.

Photographer BJ Pascual retweeted Janine's original post, saying "When people ask me why i love [Janine Gutierrez] so much."

When people ask me why i love @janinegutierrez so much https://t.co/Qx3VIfz614 — BJ Pascual (@bjpascual) December 20, 2019

Billie and Emma director Samantha Lee retweeted Janine's original post, and also shared an Inquirer story on Lolit's post, saying "Cruel is stealing millions of pesos from the people he was supposed to be serving," referring to Bong.

Cruel is stealing millions of pesos from the people he was supposed to be serving. https://t.co/MNkRRhmZ1H — Samantha Lee (@givemesam) December 20, 2019

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo thanked Janine for "speaking truth to power."

"Mas gumanda ka, mga 200% (you became more beautiful, by about 200%). And guys I wish you'd give her some love. Celebs and high profile individuals are dissuaded to get political. Those who do so despite need to know we got their back," he said.

Hi @janinegutierrez. Thanks for speaking truth to power. Mas gumanda ka, mga 200%. And guys I wish you’d give her some love. Celebs and high profile individuals are dissuaded to get political. Those who do so despite need to know we got their back. — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) December 20, 2019

Actor Ivan Dorschner also retweeted Janine, saying "no Mefenamic Acid for that headache."

no Mefenamic Acid for that headache https://t.co/K6NGRKjxWW — Ivan Dorschner (@ivandorschner) December 20, 2019

Replying to her original tweet, musician Jim Paredes said "Be strong Janine. Trolls will hit you. Wag ka sanang matinag."

Be strong Janine. Trolls will hit you. Wag ka sanang matinag. — Jim (@Jimparedes) December 21, 2019

Also retweeting Janine's post, singer and twitter celebrity Frankie Pangilinan said "seconded."

Activist and Twitter personality Francis Baraan IV put Lolit on blast, saying "Janine just said 'Oh God' to the news of a Bong Revilla TV comeback, and you go full batshit crazy defending a plunderer, who has yet to return P100M to government?"

"You tell Janine: 'Love Thy Neighbor.' Eh, si Bong? Did you tell him to 'Thou shalt not steal?'" he added.

LOLIT SOLIS, UMAYOS KA!



Janine just said "Oh God" to the news of a Bong REVILLA TV comeback, & you go full batshit crazy defending a plunderer, who has yet to return P100M to govt?



You tell Janine: "Love Thy Neighbor." Eh, si Bong?



Did you tell him to "THOU SHALT NOT STEAL?" https://t.co/y2lYD9XLqE pic.twitter.com/LnuYxr56Zy — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) December 20, 2019

