MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin may no longer play Darna, but it seems that the actress is still taking on superhero roles in real life.

Aside from being included in Forbes' annual "Heroes of Philanthropy" list earlier in December, the actress was recently named anti-piracy ambassador of the Optical Media Board (OMB).

Star Cinema's post on Instagram on Saturday, December 21, showed Angel signing a contract with OMB Chairman Anselmo Adriano and OMB Executive Director Victor Padilla.

Angel is the second celebrity to be named anti-piracy ambassador after Piolo Pascual.

The Optical Media Board is a government agency that protects intellectual property rights in digital form. – Rappler.com