MANILA, Philippines – TV host Dianne Medina and actor Rodjun Cruz got married on Saturday, December 21, at the Manila Cathedral. (IN PHOTOS: Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz's prenup shoot in Turkey)

Among those who were spotted at the wedding were Rodjun's brother Rayver, Joross Gamboa, Marco Alcaraz, and actresses such as Max Collins, Andrea Torres, Sunshine Cruz, and Maxine Medina.

Dianne and Rodjun got engaged back in 2017.

Early this year, the two also made headlines – for less than happier reasons – when they joined President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to Japan in May. They were accused of using taxpayers' money for the junket. Both denied the allegations, saying they paid for their own trip. – Rappler.com