MANILA, Philippines – It's been 4 years since she became the 3rd Filipina to win Miss Universe in 2015 and Pia Wurtzbach continues to be loved by many.

On Saturday, December 21, Pia posted on Instagram two photos from the pageant and her homecoming, recalling those moments.

"December 20, 2015. Remember that day? The moment that changed my life forever and 4 years later, you're all still here. This post is for you and I am happy and grateful for each one of you," she told her followers.

Pia's win was memorable because not only did she break a 42-year drought for the Philippines, but there was also the mix-up when Steve Harvey mistakenly announced that Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia won and Pia was 1st runner-up. Steve later corrected his mistake, announcing Pia as the real winner of the 2015 edition.

Since relinquishing the crown, Pia has become active in Philippine showbiz, acting and hosting. She currently hosts her own travel show Pia's Postcards.

The beauty queen also unveiled her own wax figure from Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong. – Rappler.com