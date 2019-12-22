MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars 2019 kicked off at around midday on Sunday, December 22.

The parade kicked off from Lakeshore Taguig and passed through Bonifacio Global City, with the stars of each of the competing films greeting bystanders and fans from atop their respective floats.

For many fans, this was their once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their beloved stars in person – and they turned up in numbers to say hello.

Here are some of the stars we spotted at this year's parade:

Vic Sotto, Maine Mendoza and Pokwang for Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity

Joem Bascon, Miles Ocampo, and Rocco Nacino for Write About Love

Jennylyn Mercado and Coco Martin for 3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Meryll Soriano, and Iza Calzado for Culion

Aga Muhlach, Xia Vigor, Bela Padilla, and Joel Torre for Miracle in Cell No. 7

Rhed Bustamante, Mylene Dizon, and Carmina Villaroel for Sunod

Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon for Mindanao

McCoy de Leon, Ion Perez, Vice Ganda, Tony Labrusca, Dimples Romana, Lassy, and Elisse Joson for The Mall The Merrier

The MMFF films premiere in cinemas on Wednesday, December 25. – Rappler.com