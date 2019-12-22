MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars 2019 was already well underway on Sunday, December 22, but one of its biggest stars was nowhere to be seen – until he made quite an entrance in a motorbike.

Vice Ganda, who stars in the MMFF entry The Mall The Merrier, missed the beginning of the parade because he was at the Sunday noontime variety show ASAP. (READ: Vice Ganda to MMFF movie critics: 'Can you imagine Christmas without comedy?')

Many fans who crowded the Taguig sidewalks looked for the absent Vice, who is, after all, an MMFF mainstay. He eventually managed to catch up with the parade as it made its way through Lower Bicutan. Vice arrived in a motorycle – which we all know can be a great way to beat traffic when the transport situation gets desperate.

After the motorcycle caught up with the The Mall The Merrier float, which was the last in the convoy, Vice promptly made his way to the top of the float, and greeted fans from his more visible position, next to co-stars Tony Labrusca and Dimples Romana.

The parade was held on Sunday, kicking off from Lakeshore Taguig and passing through Bonifacio Global City, with the end point at McKinley West.

The MMFF films will premiere in Philippine cinemas on December 25. – Rappler.com