MANILA, Philippines – Cristalle Belo Pitt and husband Justin Pitt are expecting the arrival of their second child in April 2020.

In a Sunday, December 22 Instagram post, the couple announced the news via a cute bodyguard-themed photo set of their one-year-old son Hunter as the new “kuya on duty.”

"Baby number 2 on the way! Hunter will soon gonna be KUYA HUNTERRRRRR! I hope he knows what’s coming," Cristalle wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

"Delighted to announce Hunter will be a 'Kuya on duty' this April 2020!" Justin captioned.

Cristalle and Justin welcomed their first child Hunter on May 28, 2018. The couple wed in September 2016.

Cristalle is the daughter of cosmetic surgeon Vicki Belo and Atom Henares. She heads The Intelligent Skin Care, Inc., the maker of Belo Essential. – Rappler.com