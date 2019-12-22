MANILA, Philippines – In 2016, Coco Martin proved that you can live your best life in drag, when he dressed as a woman in the long-running teleserye Ang Probinsyano.

In 2019, he proved it again, when he wore drag at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars.

At the parade, Coco rode atop the float of the MMFF entry 3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon, alongside his co-star Jennylyn Mercado. For the parade, he wore a bright orange dress, a bright pink winged headdress, and pastel pink pigtails – with makeup on fleek.

The look refers to his role in 3pol Trobol, where he, as the personal security detail of a government official, goes undercover as a woman as part of a plot to uncover shady government dealings.

His role in the film seems to call back to his Ang Probinsyano gender-bending moment, when policeman Cardo Dalisay, his character in the teleserye, went in disguise as a beauty queen named Paloma to catch a prostitution ring. (RECAP: Cardo Dalisay's adventures in 'Ang Probinsyano')

The MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars was held on Sunday, December 22, in Taguig City.

3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon and the other films competing in the MMFF will premiere in cinemas on Wednesday, December 25. – Rappler.com