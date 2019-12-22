MANILA, Philippines – Every year, some of showbiz's biggest stars come out on the streets of Metro Manila to greet their fans for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars.

With all the road closures that happen, the event almost always causes heavy traffic in the host city – but the fans don't seem to care.

The 2019 parade, held in Taguig City on Sunday, December 22, saw droves of people pouring onto the streets to watch the parade of 8 floats representing each of the competing MMFF films.

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity led the convoy, followed by Write About Love, Culion, 3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon, Miracle in Cell No. 7, Sunod, Mindanao, and The Mall The Merrier.

Even in the blistering afternoon sun, fans waited on unshaded sidewalks, balconies, and rooftops to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.

Stars like Vice Ganda, Maine Mendoza, Coco Martin, Jennylyn Mercado, Aga Muhlach, Iza Calzado, Miles Ocampo, Carmina Villaroel, and Judy Ann Santos also endured the heat – and the danger of being caught in live wires while they stood atop the floats – all for the opportunity to connect with their fans, even for a brief moment.

The parade comes ahead of the actual premiere of the festival films on Wednesday, December 25. – Rappler.com