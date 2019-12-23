MANILA, Philippines – Former Azkals Phil Younghusband and wife Margaret Hall are going to be parents. On Sunday, December 22, the couple announced they are expecting their first baby.

"[Margaret] and I are excited to let everyone know that we are expecting a new addition to the Younghusband family in the Summer of 2020. Mags has just entered her 2nd trimester and so far, she is doing really well," Phil wrote on Instagram.



The photos were taken by Nice Print Photo.

"It has been our dream to be parents for a long time now and for our wishes to come true, we feel truly blessed by the Lord. We hope to be half as good as parents as our Mother’s and Father’s have been to us and those parents we have surrounded ourselves with.

Thank you to everyone for the support and we would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas filled with love and happiness."

Margaret wrote: "We are so thrilled to announce that we are expecting baby Younghusband in the Summer of 2020. Carrying a baby is the most incredible feeling and we are so grateful for this beautiful miracle.

"We are so blissfully happy and we will not take this blessing for granted."

Phil and Margaret married in Canterbury, United Kingdom in July. The two got engaged in 2017.

Phil, who played alongside his brother James in the Azkals, the Philippines' national football team, announced last November that he was retiring from the sport at the age of 32. – Rappler.com