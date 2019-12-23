MANILA, Philippines – Twenty people lived the dream of thousands on December 12 when they got to meet (and hug) actor Henry Cavill.

Henry visited the Philippines for the first time to promote his new show, the high fantasy series The Witcher, which premiered on December 20. (READ: What you need to know about ‘The Witcher’ series, according to star Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Hissrich)

As part of his visit, he held a free admission fan meet at Ayala Malls Manila Bay – and when word of the event got around, many of his fans found a way to make it to the event – holiday rush be damned.

Because the event was first-come, first-served, some fans lined up as early as the night before to enter – and their patience paid off, because the first 20 people in line got a chance to meet Henry, take photos with him, and yes, even give the beautiful man a hug.

Even those who weren't able to hug Henry still got a treat though – the actor took his sweet time walking down the red carpet, signing every poster that he could, and taking selfies with fans. (IN PHOTOS: Henry Cavill meets 'The Witcher' fans in Manila)

At a roundtable interview with Philippine media on December 13, Henry said it's important for him to do that for fans "because everyone has so much passion and love, and you hear that people have been there since 1 am in the morning, they brought their kids along and stuff."

"It’s no bother to me to spend my time giving the time back, and I appreciate the fans, I appreciate everyone who makes all that effort and who watches my movies and TV shows and stuff, and for me it’s a pleasure to do that sort of thing," he added.

In The Witcher, Henry plays Geralt of Rivia, a superhuman monster-hunter and mercenary who meets Yennefer, a powerful sorceress, and Ciri, a young princess. Together, the 3 navigate their hostile world, called The Continent.

The show is based on a series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapowski. The full first season of the show is available on Netflix. – Rappler.com