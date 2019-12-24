MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff's baby girl is on her way, and the glowing mom-to-be celebrated her last month of pregnancy with a Mexican-themed photo shoot, taken by celebrity photographer Mark Nicdao.

The 34-year-old actress-model shared photos of the creative shoot on Instagram.

“See you soon #BabyBolz! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and effort put into this shoot on a family day," she wrote in one post.



Another shot showed Solenn flaunting her bump in a Frida Kahlo-inspired costume, quoting the Mexican painter.

"At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can - Frida Kahlo," Solenn wrote.





Even Solenn's husband and dad-to-be, Nico Bolzico, took to Instagram to express his admiration for his bloomig wife, sharing another shot from the shoot.

"I always thought that @solenn was at her sexiest during 2018... But then 2019 comes and boom! You were so wrong 2018, hundred times wrong," he wrote.



"Love you so much bebu! I will be always thankful for making us a family! Just to add: not enough budget for a full wardrobe," Nico joked.

Mark Nicdao also posted a few other outtakes from the shoot. "New Portraits for Sos," he said.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2019. They wed in May 2016. – Rappler.com