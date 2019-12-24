BTS to hold tour in April 2020
MANILA, Philippines – K-pop global sensation BTS announced on Tuesday, December 24, that a tour is headed fans' ways in April 2020, and ARMYs are losing their minds on Twitter.
April 2020. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/pzCm64fA3u— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) December 24, 2019
No tour dates or locations have been announced yet.
However, this hasn't stopped fans from going crazy over the group's possible comeback.
Ever since the boys took a "long-term musical break" in August 2019, ARMYs have been speculating when the boys would release new music. Their last single was a collab with American artist Lauv, entitled, "Make It Right," which was released in October.
Guess fans can rest a bit easy now, since the announcement of an April 2020 tour indicates that a BTS comeback is possibly heading our way sooner than we think. So, ARMYs, better save up – who knows, the Philippines might just be one of their stops! – Rappler.com