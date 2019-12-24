MANILA, Philippines – K-pop global sensation BTS announced on Tuesday, December 24, that a tour is headed fans' ways in April 2020, and ARMYs are losing their minds on Twitter.

No tour dates or locations have been announced yet.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from going crazy over the group's possible comeback.

Ever since the boys took a "long-term musical break" in August 2019, ARMYs have been speculating when the boys would release new music. Their last single was a collab with American artist Lauv, entitled, "Make It Right," which was released in October.

Guess fans can rest a bit easy now, since the announcement of an April 2020 tour indicates that a BTS comeback is possibly heading our way sooner than we think. So, ARMYs, better save up – who knows, the Philippines might just be one of their stops! – Rappler.com