MANILA, Philippines – The hosts of ABS-CBN's decades-old lifestyle show F! – Angel Aquino, Daphne Oseña, Cher Calvin – reunited over dinner, 10 years after their last get-together.

After their dinner together on Sunday, December 22, the 3 ladies commemorated the occasion with sweet photos and lengthy Instagram posts about their long-awaited reunion.

"We were tired, we were hungry but we were unstoppably happy! It’s been a decade since we last got together and if everything works out, we might not have to wait another 10 years to see one another again," Angel wrote.

"It’s a milestone the 3 of us have been waiting for.. @chercalvin we’re so happy and excited for you! Thank you for sharing the beautiful news with us in person so that we were able to see you SPARKLE this Christmas!!!" Angel added, pertaining to Cher's recent engagement.

"It was a Fun and Fab night with my F women.. it’s time to dream of the next big party with you guys.. I can already hear wedding bells!!!"

Daphne also expressed her gratitude over how "the grandest reunions come in the simplest form."

"We couldn't get the perfect shot. The light was low. We couldn't keep still. We just kept laughing. So many giggles. Hard to imagine that we all live in different worlds now but when we are together we are giddy and silly all over again, just like we were 20 years ago when F started in ABSCBN," she wrote.

"Stars aligned in the midst of the mad holiday rush, Cher flying in briefly after a beach trip and magical engagement, Angel on a shoot break. For a few hours we were just us again. I love you ladies. My heart is smiling," Daphne added, followed by hashtags #fgirls4ever and #fgirlsat20.

Cher also shared the moment on Instagram, grateful that "for one night only in all our very hectic lives we made this dinner happen a few nights ago and it’s like no time has passed."

"I am so lucky to have these women in my life. They empowered me 20 years ago to be who I am without apologies. To soar high, to laugh hard, to love with all I have. And to know I will always have this sisterhood. Thank you Daph and Ange for making this such a very Merry Christmas," Cher said.

"Love you all so much. My heart is full!"

Cher posted a throwback photo of the trio on Facebook, asking her followers: "Did you know that F first aired 20 years ago? 1999. What is your favourite F memory?"

F debuted on ABS-CBN in April 1999. Daphne, Angel, and Cher hosted the late-night segment until 2003, until Cher moved to the United States. Amanda Griffin replaced her.

ABS-CBN halted the lifestyle series in February 2006. The 3 original hosts reunited in September 2009 for a 10-year anniversary TV special. – Rappler.com