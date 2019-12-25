MANILA, Philippines – Wendy, member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, is being treated for several injuries, after she fell off the stage on Wednesday, December 25, during rehearsals for the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon, an annual televised music festival by the Seoul Broadcasting System.

According to a statement by Red Velvet's agency SM Entertainment published on Soompi, Wendy "sustained injuries to her face and fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body."

She has been given emergency treatment and is waiting to undergo more examinations, the agency said.

"As her health comes first, we will focus on her treatment," SM Entertainment added, saying that it will announce updates on Red Velvet's schedule "once everything has been sorted."

According to Koreaboo, Wendy was slated to perform several songs with Red Velvet. She was also supposed to be part of a Disney soundtrack segment alongside other K-pop girl group members including Oh My Girl's Seunghee, GFRIEND's Eunha, and MAMAMOO's Solar.

Despite the withdrawal of Red Velvet from the lineup, the SBS Gayo Daejeon continued as scheduled on Wednesday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Other K-pop acts performing include BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, and NCT 127. – Rappler.com