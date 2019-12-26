MANILA, Philippines – Actress Max Collins and her husband, actor Pancho Magno, announced that they will become parents soon. On Christmas Day, December 25, they announced on social media their coming bundle of joy.

"The more the merrier!! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours," Max said, posting a photo of herself holding their two dogs and Pancho holding sonogram photos of their baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Collins (@maxcollinsofficial) on Dec 25, 2019 at 3:25am PST

Pnacho, meanwhile, wrote: "The more the merrier-er Christmas from our growing family to yours. Thank you Lord our God for giving us the gift of love and Life on your birthday!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pancho Magno (@magnopancho) on Dec 25, 2019 at 3:26am PST

Max and Pancho married last December 2017. Max has starred in the teleserye Bihag and movies such as Citizen Jake and Rainbow's Sunset.



Pancho is signed with GMA 7's and has appeared in shows such as Encantadia, Dahil sa Pag-Ibig, Victor Magtanggol, and Haplos. – Rappler.com