Actress Max Collins expecting first child
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Max Collins and her husband, actor Pancho Magno, announced that they will become parents soon. On Christmas Day, December 25, they announced on social media their coming bundle of joy.
"The more the merrier!! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours," Max said, posting a photo of herself holding their two dogs and Pancho holding sonogram photos of their baby.
Pnacho, meanwhile, wrote: "The more the merrier-er Christmas from our growing family to yours. Thank you Lord our God for giving us the gift of love and Life on your birthday!"
Max and Pancho married last December 2017. Max has starred in the teleserye Bihag and movies such as Citizen Jake and Rainbow's Sunset.
Pancho is signed with GMA 7's and has appeared in shows such as Encantadia, Dahil sa Pag-Ibig, Victor Magtanggol, and Haplos. – Rappler.com