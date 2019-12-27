MANILA, Philippines – Ellen Adarna and son Elias flew to Germany with her family for the holidays.

Ellen's sister Mika posted a family photo of them wearing colorful Christmas outfits with the caption: "Merry Christmas from my crazy family to yours!!"

Actor John Lloyd Cruz was not part of the photo. Ellen and John Lloyd have have reportedly split up early this year. The two actors have never actually confirmed their relationship status in the past. Both are still on hiatus from showbiz, althought John Lloyd does appear in the MMFF movie Culion. – Rappler.com