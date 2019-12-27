MANILA, Philippines – Maria Letizia "Zia" Dantes, daughter of actors Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, is now a Bench endorser. On Friday, December 27, owner Ben Chan confirmed that Zia is the endorser of a cologne called Babylicious.

"Say hello to the newest and most Babylicious #BabyBench, Zia Dantes," the caption read.

Both Dingdong and Marian have modeled for the Filipino brand in the past and have appeared in its fashion shows.

Zia, who was born in 2015, is one of the most followed showbiz kids online. She joins the Baby Bench family which include Baby Baste of Eat Bulaga and Julia and Talia Concio, grandchildren of Charo Santos-Concio. – Rappler.com