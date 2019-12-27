MANILA, Philippines – For many, the holidays is a chance to spend time with family and friends and our favorite celebrities are not exceptions – many took it as a chance to take a break from their crazy scheduless.

Before she left for Australia to take a maternity leave, Anne Curtis spent time with her family and husband Erwan Heussaff's family for the holidays. In between, she also took time out to promote her Metro Manila Film Festival movie The Mall, The Merrier, where she co-stars with Vice Ganda.

MERRIEST Pasasalamat mula kay Morisette (@annecurtissmith) para sa lahat ng sumuporta at patuloy na sumusuporta sa #TheMallTheMerrier #TheMallTheMerriest now on its second day in cinemas! #BuhayAngPasko pic.twitter.com/fqAoAFs7pp — VAA (@VivaArtists) December 26, 2019

Anne's sister-in-law Solenn Heussaff posted a photo of the Heussaff family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Dec 24, 2019 at 5:06am PST

Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa and her family went to the beach in Bohol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:46pm PST

Kim Chiu threw parties for her family, friends, glam team, and kids in Pampanga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to be with her parents in Australia after signing a contract with ABS-CBN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:09pm PST

Liza Soberano spent her holidays in her new home in the US. Her boyfriend and on-screen partner Enrique Gil also joined her and her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:15am PST

Isabelle Daza meanwhile spent Christmas with husband Adrien Semblat's family in France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Dec 25, 2019 at 12:18am PST

Judy Anne Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo spent Christmas with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on Dec 26, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

Pia Wurtzbach is currently in London where she is spending the holidays with her mom and sister's family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach) on Dec 26, 2019 at 6:52pm PST

– Rappler.com