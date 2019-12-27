Here's how our favorite celebrities are spending the holidays
MANILA, Philippines – For many, the holidays is a chance to spend time with family and friends and our favorite celebrities are not exceptions – many took it as a chance to take a break from their crazy scheduless.
Before she left for Australia to take a maternity leave, Anne Curtis spent time with her family and husband Erwan Heussaff's family for the holidays. In between, she also took time out to promote her Metro Manila Film Festival movie The Mall, The Merrier, where she co-stars with Vice Ganda.
MERRIEST Pasasalamat mula kay Morisette (@annecurtissmith) para sa lahat ng sumuporta at patuloy na sumusuporta sa #TheMallTheMerrier #TheMallTheMerriest now on its second day in cinemas! #BuhayAngPasko pic.twitter.com/fqAoAFs7pp— VAA (@VivaArtists) December 26, 2019
Anne's sister-in-law Solenn Heussaff posted a photo of the Heussaff family.
Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa and her family went to the beach in Bohol.
Kim Chiu threw parties for her family, friends, glam team, and kids in Pampanga.
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to be with her parents in Australia after signing a contract with ABS-CBN.
Liza Soberano spent her holidays in her new home in the US. Her boyfriend and on-screen partner Enrique Gil also joined her and her family.
Isabelle Daza meanwhile spent Christmas with husband Adrien Semblat's family in France.
Judy Anne Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo spent Christmas with her family.
Pia Wurtzbach is currently in London where she is spending the holidays with her mom and sister's family.
– Rappler.com