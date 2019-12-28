MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 Gabi ng Parangal was held on Friday, December 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.

Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao won the top awards winning Best Picture, Best Actor for Allen Dizon, Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, and Best Child Performer for Yuna Tangog.

Just in: Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon win MMFF 2019 Best Actor and Actress for Mindanao @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/hKHEdWD5iA — alexa villano (@alexavillano) December 27, 2019

Mindanao also won the two special MMFF awards – Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award and Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.

Write About Love also was a big winner earning Best Suppoting Acfress for Yeng Constantino and Best Supporting Actor for Joem Bascon.

The Gabi ng Parangal was hosted by Marco Gumabao and Bela Padilla.

The list:

Best Picture: Mindanao



Mindanao 2nd Best Picture: Write About Love



Write About Love 3rd Best Picture: Sunod



Sunod Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Mindanao



Mindanao Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Mindanao



Mindanao Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, Mindanao



Brillante Mendoza, Mindanao Best Actor in a Leading Role: Allen Dizon , Mindanao

Allen Dizon Mindanao Best Actress in a Leading Role: Judy Ann Santos , Mindanao

Judy Ann Santos Mindanao Best Screenplay: Write About Love

Write About Love Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Joem Bascon, Write About Love



Joem Bascon, Write About Love Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yeng Constantino, Write About Love

Yeng Constantino, Write About Love Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, Mindanao

Yuna Tangog, Mindanao Best Cinematography: Sunod



Sunod Best Sound: Mindanao



Mindanao Best Original Song: Write About Love "Ikaw Ang Akin"

Write About Love "Ikaw Ang Akin" Best Editing: Write About Love



Write About Love Best Visual Effects: Mindanao



Mindanao Best Musical Score: Write About Love



Write About Love Best Production Design: Sunod



Sunod Best Float: Mindanao

Mindanao Scratch It Star of the Night (Male): Aga Muhlach

Aga Muhlach Scratch It Star of the Night (Female): Carmina Villaroel

Carmina Villaroel Best student short film: Pamana ni Lola



Pamana ni Lola Special Jury Prize short film : Bronze, Silver, Gold at Anting-Anting

: Bronze, Silver, Gold at Anting-Anting Gender Sensitive Award: Mindanao

Mindanao Special Jury Prize Ensemble award: Culion

Culion Special Jury Prize award: Crisanto Aquino, Write About Love

Hall of Fame

Best Actress: Nora Aunor, Amy Austria, Vilma Santos-Recto, Maricel Soriano

Best Actor: Anthony Alonzo, Cesar Montano, Christopher de Leon

Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo, Cherie Gil

Best Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes

Best Visual Effects: Roadrunner Network Inc.

Best Art Director: Rodel Cruz, Joey Luna

Best Cinematography: Rudy Lacap, Carlo Mendoza, Romy Vitug, Lee Meily

Best Sound Engineer: Ditoy Aguila, Michael Idioma, Rolly Ruta

Best Musical Score: Dionisio Buencamino, Von De Guzman, Jaime Fabregas, Jessie Lasaten

Best Editing: Vito Cajili, Manet Dayrit, Jess Navarro, Edgardo Vinarao

Best Screenplay: Roy Iglesias, Ricky Lee, Jose Javier Reyes

– Rappler.com