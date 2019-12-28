FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2019 awards night
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 Gabi ng Parangal was held on Friday, December 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.
Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao won the top awards winning Best Picture, Best Actor for Allen Dizon, Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, and Best Child Performer for Yuna Tangog.
Just in: Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon win MMFF 2019 Best Actor and Actress for Mindanao @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/hKHEdWD5iA— alexa villano (@alexavillano) December 27, 2019
Mindanao also won the two special MMFF awards – Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award and Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award.
Write About Love also was a big winner earning Best Suppoting Acfress for Yeng Constantino and Best Supporting Actor for Joem Bascon.
The Gabi ng Parangal was hosted by Marco Gumabao and Bela Padilla.
The list:
- Best Picture: Mindanao
- 2nd Best Picture: Write About Love
- 3rd Best Picture: Sunod
- Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Mindanao
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Mindanao
- Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, Mindanao
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Allen Dizon, Mindanao
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Judy Ann Santos, Mindanao
- Best Screenplay: Write About Love
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Joem Bascon, Write About Love
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yeng Constantino, Write About Love
- Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, Mindanao
- Best Cinematography: Sunod
- Best Sound: Mindanao
- Best Original Song: Write About Love "Ikaw Ang Akin"
- Best Editing: Write About Love
- Best Visual Effects: Mindanao
- Best Musical Score: Write About Love
- Best Production Design: Sunod
- Best Float: Mindanao
- Scratch It Star of the Night (Male): Aga Muhlach
- Scratch It Star of the Night (Female): Carmina Villaroel
- Best student short film: Pamana ni Lola
- Special Jury Prize short film: Bronze, Silver, Gold at Anting-Anting
- Gender Sensitive Award: Mindanao
- Special Jury Prize Ensemble award: Culion
- Special Jury Prize award: Crisanto Aquino, Write About Love
Hall of Fame
Best Actress: Nora Aunor, Amy Austria, Vilma Santos-Recto, Maricel Soriano
Best Actor: Anthony Alonzo, Cesar Montano, Christopher de Leon
Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo, Cherie Gil
Best Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes
Best Visual Effects: Roadrunner Network Inc.
Best Art Director: Rodel Cruz, Joey Luna
Best Cinematography: Rudy Lacap, Carlo Mendoza, Romy Vitug, Lee Meily
Best Sound Engineer: Ditoy Aguila, Michael Idioma, Rolly Ruta
Best Musical Score: Dionisio Buencamino, Von De Guzman, Jaime Fabregas, Jessie Lasaten
Best Editing: Vito Cajili, Manet Dayrit, Jess Navarro, Edgardo Vinarao
Best Screenplay: Roy Iglesias, Ricky Lee, Jose Javier Reyes
– Rappler.com