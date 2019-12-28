MANILA, Philippines – It was a big night for Judy Ann Santos and the cast of the movie Mindanao as they won the top awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night 2019 on Friday, December 27. (FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2019 awards night)

Judy Ann and co-star Allen Dizon won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards while director Brillante Mendoza won Best Director. The movie also won Best Film.

This is the second acting award Judy Ann has recieved for the movie. She won the Best Actress Award at the Cairo Film Festival last November.

In her acceptance speech, Judy Ann said: "Matatagal ko din hindi nagawa ito. Medyo na miss ko ito. Salamat po ng maraming-marami sa bumubuo ng MMFF, MMDA at sa lahat po ng cast an crew sa likod ng Mindanao. Direk Brillante, thank you so much for sharing your talent with me. Habang buhay ko po itong i-tretreasure. Isa itong experience na hinding-hindi ako magsasawa ikuwento ng paulit-ulit."

(It's been long since I've done this. I kind of miss it. Thank you so much to the people behind MMFF, MMDA and to the whole cast behind Mindanao. Direk Brillante, thank you so much for sharing your talent with me. I will forever treasure this. This is an experience I will never get tired of sharing over and over again.)

"Sa lahat po na kasama sa festival na ito, thank you so much dahil napakaganda ng mga pelikula na nahanay sa amin. It's a privilege na mapabilang sa 45th Metro Manila Film Festival.

(To all the movies that are part of the festival, thank you because all films that are part of the festival are beautiful. It's a privilege to be part of the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival,)

"Direk, pwede naming pagsamahin ni Allen yung P200,000 pwede na ba natin... kikita na siguro tayo kahit papaano. Merry Christmas. This is such a wonderful end to my 2019. It's a beautiful year. To God be the glory."

(Direk, I guess Allen and I can use the P200,000 already and hopefully the movie earns already. Merry Christmas. This is such a wonderful end to my 2019. It's a beautiful year. To God be the glory.)

Following her win, Judy Ann posted a message on Instagram saying: "Wooohhh!!! Lord! Grabe ka sa akin this year! I am beyond grateful ! Maraming maraming salamat sa bumubuo ng mmff , mmdf sa parangal na ito.. to the whole team of mindanao congratulations for bagging 11 awards!! @brillante_mendoza direk.. maraming salamat sa pagkakataon na makatrabaho ka.. buong buhay kong ipagpapasalamat sayo si Saima."

(Lord this year has been great. I am beyond grateful. Thank you so much to the people behind MMFF, MMDA for this award. To the whole team of Mindanao, congratulations for bagging 11 awards. Direk Brillante, thank for the opportunity to wokr with you. I will be forever grateful to you for the role of Saima.)

In Mindanao, Judy Ann plays a mother who takes care of her child with cancer as she waits for her husband (Allen Dizon) to come home.

The movie was earlier screened at the Busan Film Festival in October.

– Alexa Villano/Rappler.com