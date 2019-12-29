MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night was held on Friday, December 27, with Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao winning 11 awards including, Best Picture and top acting plums for Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon. (FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2019 awards night)

The film festival, which celebrated its 45th year, paid tribute to the veterans in the industry with the Hall of Fame awards. Among those who were honored include Vilma Santos, Maricel Soriano, Amy Austria, Nora Aunor, Cristopher de Leon, Cesar Montano, and directors Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes.

The organizers, led by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), also gave special citations to stalwarts of the film festival led by former president and Manila mayor Joseph Estrada and actress Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo.

The awards night was hosted by Marco Gumabao and Bela Padilla.

MMDA chairman Danny Lim said summer film festival will happen in 2020, as announced early this year.

