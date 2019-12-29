MANILA, Philippines – Actress Valerie Concepcion married boyfriend Francis Sunga in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, December 28 in Cavite.

Photos of the couple were released online by Nice Print Photo and some of Valerie's close friends in showbiz. Among those who came were newlyweds Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz and couple Marco Alcaraz and Lara Quigaman.

Valerie and Francis meet in 2017. The two got engaged in 2018.

Valerie, who appeared on TV shows such as as Ika-5 Utos and Mulawin versus Ravena, has one daughter, Heather Fiona from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com