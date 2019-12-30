'6 Underground,' 'Eerie,' 'Miss Granny' among most popular 2019 Netflix releases in PH
MANILA, Philippines – At least two Filipino movies were among the "most popular releases of 2019" on streaming platform Netflix, the company said on Monday, December 30.
In a release to media, Netflix said the following titles were the most popular in the country:
- 6 Underground
- Murder Mystery
- Eerie
- The Perfect Date
- Miss Granny
- The Witcher
- The Silence
- Hotel del Luna
- Isn't It Romantic
- Always Be My Maybe
The list, however, factors in "viewing predictions." 6 Underground and The Witcher, for instance, were only released in December 2019, while Always Be My Maybe was released back in May 2019.
Eerie, a film directed by Mikhail Red, is a thriller and horror film about a Catholic school guidance counselor (Bea Alonzo) who investigates the mysterious death of a student. The movie first made the rounds in film festivals before getting a commercial release in the Philippines. It was later picked up by Netflix.
Red would go on to direct Dead Kids, the first Philippine-made Netflix Original.
Miss Granny, starring Sarah Geronimo, was released in Philippine cinemas back in 2018. It's the Philippine remake of a South Korean film of the same name.
For the movie category, the following topped the Philippine list:
- 6 Underground
- Murder Mystery
- Eerie
- The Perfect Date
- Miss Granny
- The Silence
- Isn't It Romantic
- Always Be My Maybe
- The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi
- Secret Obsession
The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi (Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa Wi-Fi during its Philippine release), was a Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2018 entry. The rom-com stars Sue Ramirez as a girl who is allergic to electromagnetic waves.
For TV series, the following topped the Philippine list:
- The Witcher
- Hotel Del Luna
- Sex Education
- Stranger Things 3
- The Umbrella Academy
- Kingdom
- Black Summer
- Love Alarm
- Lucifer
- Titans
Netflix is an on-demand streaming service. – Rappler.com