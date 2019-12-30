MANILA, Philippines – At least two Filipino movies were among the "most popular releases of 2019" on streaming platform Netflix, the company said on Monday, December 30.

In a release to media, Netflix said the following titles were the most popular in the country:

The list, however, factors in "viewing predictions." 6 Underground and The Witcher, for instance, were only released in December 2019, while Always Be My Maybe was released back in May 2019.

Eerie, a film directed by Mikhail Red, is a thriller and horror film about a Catholic school guidance counselor (Bea Alonzo) who investigates the mysterious death of a student. The movie first made the rounds in film festivals before getting a commercial release in the Philippines. It was later picked up by Netflix.

Red would go on to direct Dead Kids, the first Philippine-made Netflix Original.

Miss Granny, starring Sarah Geronimo, was released in Philippine cinemas back in 2018. It's the Philippine remake of a South Korean film of the same name.

For the movie category, the following topped the Philippine list:

6 Underground Murder Mystery Eerie The Perfect Date Miss Granny The Silence Isn't It Romantic Always Be My Maybe The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi Secret Obsession

The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi (Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa Wi-Fi during its Philippine release), was a Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2018 entry. The rom-com stars Sue Ramirez as a girl who is allergic to electromagnetic waves.

For TV series, the following topped the Philippine list:

The Witcher Hotel Del Luna Sex Education Stranger Things 3 The Umbrella Academy Kingdom Black Summer Love Alarm Lucifer Titans

