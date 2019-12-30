MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of South Korean variety show Running Man, rejoice! The cast of the long-running show will be coming to Manila for a show on February 9, 2020, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The announcement was made through a video of the cast posted on concert producer Happee Sy-Go's YouTube channel.

All 8 cast members will be coming to the show, their "first stop" for 2020. In the video, the cast told fans to expect "new performances."

Running Man is one of the most popular shows in South Korea and has a growing fan base in the Philippines.

Its cast members include main host Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se-chan. The show has also featured as guests several big Korean celebrities. – Rappler.com