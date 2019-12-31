MANILA, Philippines – The whole world is set to welcome a new decade in 2020. If you still don't know where to go and want an experience other than celebrating at home or the usual hotel staycation, here are 6 places you can check out to watch fireworks display and catch a favorite celebrity or two in Metro Manila:

1. New Year Countdown to 2020 at Eastwood City. If you're in the Quezon City area, head over to Eastwood City to catch the fireworks display and performances from Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Ben and Ben, James Reid, and more.

2. 2020 Rising in BGC Taguig. ABS-CBN stars Robi Domingo and former Binibining Pilipinas titleholder Nicole Cordoves host the countdown. Among those expected to perform are Billy Crawford and the Itchyworms.

3. New Year's Eve at Okada Manila. Guests in Okada Manila can celebrate New Year's Eve with Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Jason Dy, and the Company with a concert titled The 24 Karat Countdown the Grand Ballroom on December 31, 2019.

4. GMA's Countdown to 2020. For those at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 31, catch your favorite GMA 7 artists such as Alden Richards, Joyce Pring, and Kris Bernal as they welcome 2020 at Seaside Boulevard.

5. Gary Valenciano and TNT Boys at Resorts World. Resorts World Manila will welcome 2020 as Gary Valenciano, his kids Gab and Kiana, Randy Santiago, and the TNT Boys lead the Grand Countdown to 2020 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

6. 2020 New Year's Eve Countdown at Solaire. Catch a performance by Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez at the Tent of Solaire with a concert called The Royal Affair.

– Rappler.com