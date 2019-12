MANILA, Philippines – Singer KZ Tandigan is engaged. On Monday, December 31, KZ's boyfriend, singer TJ Monterde popped the question after a performance.

The moment was captured on video and posted by fellow singer Zendee.

Following the proposal, TJ posted on Instagram: "And Thank You God, for my wife to be."

KZ and TJ have been together for 5 years. KZ will be performing at Okada's 2020 countdown on December 31. – Rappler.com