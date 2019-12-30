MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and TV host Jinri Park shared photos of her "Korean wedding" with her partner, John.

Jinri posted on Instagram, Monday, December 30 photos of the ceremony. She has, thus far, withheld the family name of her partner.

She also clarified that ceremony is not yet her real wedding, which is scheduled in March 2020.

"Sharing my Korean wedding pictures welcome to our family John. Love you forever ! PS- this wasn’t an official wedding, just a small ceremony for my family in korea. Real official wedding is in March 2020."

Last December, Jinri shared photos of herself and John shot outside the Sydney Opera House.

Jinri and John got engaged last July. – Rappler.com