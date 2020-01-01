MANILA, Philippines – This time, it was definitely was not a prank.

Actress, artist, and TV host Solenn Heussaff gave birth to a healthy baby girl – days after she played a prank on husband Nico Bolzico.

Solenn had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday December 31, hours after she underwent a check-up, based on her Instagram stories.

On January 1, Wednesday, Solenn posted a photo of herself while giving birth with Nico by her side. The couple didn't specify if the baby was born on December 31 or January 1.

"Best way to welcome 2020. So inlove with you Thylane Katana," wrote Solenn.

Solenn and Nico married in France in May 2016. They have been together since 2011. They announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in August.

Nico had earlier talked about how much he's grown to admire Solenn even more as she goes through the ups and downs of pregnancy.

Before she gave birth, Solenn pulled a simple but nerve-wracking prank on Nico – that her water had already broke. – Rappler.com