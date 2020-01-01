MANILA, Philippines – The Killer Bride actor Miko Raval announced that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Katrina Dimatulac.

Miko, known for playing the role of Fabio in the show, posted on Instagram Tuesday, December 31 that he proposed to to Katrina in South Korea.

"Found myself a real 'killer' bride in @kairadimatulac. No words are enough to describe how our journey has been the past 7 years. She's played a big part why I became 'Papa Fabio', she was there from day 1 supporting me when all I had was dreams, she was there during my hard times. She's my ride or die. My bestfriend, my everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miko Raval (@mikoraval) on Dec 30, 2019 at 5:35pm PST

The couple have together for 7 years. – Rappler.com