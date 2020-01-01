MANILA, Philippines – An entire decade – and movie franchise arc – just ended, and John Boyega isn't holding back.

The actor, who plays Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, poked fun and threw shade at the "romance" between two protragonists in the recently-concluded trilogy: that of Rey and Kylo Ren.

Boyega posted on Twitter screenshots of 4 scenes featuring Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

"Star Wars romance," he tweeted, including a kiss, side-eye, and smiling emoji. "John Boyega" trended both in the Philippines and worldwide as a result.

The 4 scenes show Kylo interrogating Rey, two scenes of the two dueling and...

** Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers ahead **

...Rey stabbing Kylo.

Star Wars romancepic.twitter.com/ngB6XEMMS2 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

In the sequel trilogy, Ridley plays Rey, a scavenger who had been abandoned in Jakku. Driver, meanwhile, plays the mysterious Kylo Ren who is later revealed to be Ben Solo, son of Han and Princess (later, General) Leia Organa. Throughout the first two movies, the two confront each other both in real life and, somehow, through the force.

But it's in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last movie of the trilogy and the 9-movie Skywalker saga that we finally find out about Rey's origins and Kylo-slash-Ben's eventual fate. And while their relationship isn't explicitly mentioned in any of the movies, there's at least one scene in the The Rise of Skywalker that at least tries to spell it out.

Although The Rise of Skywalker has made money in the box office, it's been criticized by both movie critics and fans alike.

The Rise of Skywalker is slated to be the last movie featuring the Skywalker family – all 3 trilogies focused on various members of the powerful family, from Anakin's descent to the Dark Side, Luke's journey to be a Jedi and discovery of his roots, Leia's rise in the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance, and eventually, Kylo's own journey.

The Star Wars franchise, however, is far from over. The Mandalorian, a spin-off series, is currently streaming on Disney+. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, meanwhile, has said that they're eyeing long-form story telling as the future of the beloved franchise.

The movie had a limited run in the Philippines from December 20 to 22, 2019. It will return to cinemas on January 8, 2020. – Rappler.com