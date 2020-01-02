MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities bid farewell to 2019 and celebrated the beginning of 2020 with their families, friends, abroad, and in countdowns hosted around the country.

Alden Richards led the GMA Countdown held at the Mall of Asia Arena. Among those who partied with him included Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Sanya Lopez, and Kyline Alcantara.

Maja Salvador and boyfriend Rambo Nuñez vacationed in Japan.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wrutzbach posted a photo of herself vacationing in a beach.

Gary Valenciano welcomed 2020 while performing at the Marriott Hotel in Resorts World Manila.

Kris Aquino and her kids welcomed 2020 in California.

Jessy Mendiola spent New Year in Batangas.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil celebrated New Year in Hawaii with her family.

Bea Alonzo shared photos from her European tour. She welcomed 2020 in Berlin.

Kim Chiu also spent her New Year in Europe with boyfriend Xian Lim.

Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla watched the Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez show The Royal Affair.

– Rappler.com