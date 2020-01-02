MANILA, Philippines – Kim Heechul of K-pop group Super Junior and Momo of girl group TWICE are dating.

Kim and Momo’s labels, Label SJ and JYP Entertainment, confirmed the dating rumors on Thursday, January 2, saying that they “recently started a relationship.”

"We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae," Label SJ wrote in a statement, refering to the entertainment's industry "senior-junior" working relationship.

"They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry," JYP Entertainment said.

According to Soompi, dating rumors between the two began in August 2019, but were initially denied by both parties.

The pair grew close in 2017 and since then had developed a "sunbae-hoobae" dynamic. – Rappler.com