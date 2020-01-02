MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray welcomed the New Year by writing a letter to her 15-year-old self. (READ: From Miss Universe to her love life: Catriona Gray answers questions on 'Tonight with Boy Abunda')

In the letter, Catriona wrote about the struggles she went through, including finding out that her father Ian had cancer.

"Firstly, don't be scared, daddy is gonna beat the cancer. I know it seems scary now but he will still be by your side 10 years later, still singing along to Elvis tunes in the car and stealing all the chocolate from the fridge," she wrote.

"I know you're beginning to feel the pressure of expecting to know what to do with your life. You won't find it for a few years but its okay. But please be kind and patient with yourself. Like you've always done you'll place the weight of the world on your shoulders. Trust in the process. "

Catriona ended the letter that younger Catriona will discover where her passion lies and that things to come are better.

"Eventually, you'll discover work that you love that makes you feel fulfilled. And it's nothing that you'd expected, but its greater than you've ever, ever dreamed. Never, ever lose your faith."

Catriona recently signed with Cornerstone Entertainment. She's set to launch singing career and a book based on her pageant journey. – Rappler.com