MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff rang in the new year looking forward to being first-time parents – and blessing our timelines with photos from their maternity shoot.

The black-and-white photos, shot by fashion photographer Mark Nicdao, show a topless Anne and Erwan tangled in an embrace.

Anne and Erwan shared the photos on Instagram. In her caption, Anne said "2020 is going to be the best chapter of our love story mon amour [Erwan]. I just know it."

She then greeted everyone a Happy New Year, while adding "yes, this includes; Dirty diapers, late nights, loud crying, hiccups, little giggles and little kisses.. EVERYTHING. We got this."

Erwan posted a different photo from the shoot, alongside one of him and Anne at a music festival from 10 years ago.

"Started the decade partying it up at a music festival, ended it counting it down, just the two of us with virgin cocktails and starting the new one with another girl to carry on my shoulders," he wrote.

The couple announced Anne's pregnancy in November 2019. In December 2019, they shared that they are having a baby girl.

The couple married in New Zealand in November 2017. They have been together since 2010. – Rappler.com