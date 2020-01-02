MANILA, Philippines – Alden Richards turned 28 on Thursday, January 2 and to mark his birthday, the actor's fans greeted him by renting LED billboards in parts of Manila and Cebu.

According to a post by the fan club League Alden, which was also shared by the GMA Artists Center, fans posted their birthday greeting on the following billboards:

Robinsons Forum, Boni

Guadalupe, EDSA

Fuente, Osmena in Cebu

Mall of Asia Globe

Happy Birthday again, Alden! | Video: @LeagueAlden pic.twitter.com/ZZ0xPgMfC1 — GMA Artist Center (@ArtistCenter) January 2, 2020

Some of Alden's fans and fan clubs also posted videos of the billboard greeting.

In a tweet on January 1, Alden expressed his gratitude upon finding out about what his fans were going to do.

"Thank you very much grabe kayo!"

It's been a good 2019 for the GMA actor. He starred alongside Kathryn Bernardo in Hello, Love, Goodbye, his first movie with Star Cinema, which broke records as the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time. He is a regular on long-running noontime show Eat Bulaga and currently plays Seph in the evening drama The Gift. – Rappler.com