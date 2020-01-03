MANILA, Philippines – Could the new year possibly mean a new start for James Reid and Nadine Lustre – without each other?

On January 1, showbiz publication Pep.ph, citing an unnamed source, said the two called it quits, citing "irreconcilable differences" – as if the couple were going through a divorce, and saying that Nadine has moved out of James' house in Quezon City. Pep also noted in the January 1 report that the couple has been absent from each other's Instagram feeds during the holiday season.

But eagle-eyed fans of the on-and-off-screen couple were quick to point out that the two actually rang in the new year together, as seen on the Instagram stories of their friends.

As of this writing, neither James or Nadine have addressed the breakup rumors directly, but Nadine did post Instagram stories of the couple's Corgi Cal on January 1 and 2. In one of the stories, Cal is being cuddled by someone who appears to be James. On January 3, Nadine shared a post to promote James' appearance at a California music festival.

Whatever their relationship status is at the moment, one thing's for sure: JaDine is one of most beloved celebrity couples in the country.

Here's a look at their relationship so far:

August 2013: JaDine is born

Nadine – then known as a former member of the girl group Pop Girls – first played James' leading lady in his music video for the song "Alam Niya Ba," which was released in August 2013.

The video isn't even 4 minutes long, but it was enough for people to catch on to the pair's chemistry. Within a year, they would end up starring in two films together (Diary ng Panget and Talk Back You're Dead) and sign exclusive contracts for ABS-CBN.

August 2015: On the Wings of Love

The JaDine fever really began to take hold when the two starred in the teleserye On The Wings of Love. The show first aired in August 2015, and ended in a grand two-part finale with a live viewing party on February 26, 2016.

February 2016: Reel to real

It was at the height of the JaDine craze that James and Nadine first came out as a real life couple. On February 20, 2016, at their Jadine in Love concert, fans lost their minds when James told Nadine that he loved her – for everyone to hear. He later confirmed in an interview with Bandila that he meant it.

According to Viva Entertainment's publicity team, the two officially became a couple on February 11, 2016.

July 2017: 'Come on, guys'

About a year into their relationship, Nadine gave birth to a meme when she responded to questions of her moving in with James with a now immortal line: "Come on guys, it's 2017."

She later said in 2018 that moving in together with one's boyfriend shouldn't be an issue anymore.

March 2018: All grown up in Never Not Love You

The couple took a break from the big screen for a year, and came back all grown up in Antoinette Jadaone's Never Not Love You, where they played a couple trying to juggle their career, their dreams, and their relationship.

September 2018: ABS-CBN Ball debut

The two made quite an entrance at their first ABS-CBN Ball appearance, slaying the red carpet in fierce all-black outfits that showed just how far they've come from their wholesome OTWOL days.

March 2019: James admits they're living together

Nadine has managed to dodge the question of their living situation for years, but it took one conversation between James and Vice Ganda to confirm that they have, in fact, been cohabitating.

"Well, we live together, so," James said casually after Vice asked him about how they keep their 3-year relationship fresh.

December 2019: Nadine signs for James' label, Careless

2019 was definitely the year that James and Nadine's careers took separate paths. Ulan, Nadine's first movie without James premiered in March 2019, to be followed by another solo film, Indak, in August 2019.

Meanwhile, James left Viva Artists Agency, which managed him and Nadine for years. He is also working on a TV series with Momoland's Nancy McDonie.

Despite their careers seemingly diverging, the two gave hope that they would continue to work together when Nadine signed as one of the artists for James' music label, Careless in December.

January 2020: New Year's together

James and Nadine may have been curiously absent from each other's social media feeds throughout the holidays, but James himself said in an interview with ABS-CBN on December 31, 2019 that he would be spending New Year's Eve with Nadine in Rockwell, Makati.

james reid and nadine lustre broke up??? lol when and where??? 2020 na wala na bang bago???? JADINE ALWAYS AND FOREVER PARIN MGA ULOL pic.twitter.com/IuXopY5kNt — rela (@nadzlustereid) January 1, 2020

So are James Reid and Nadine Lustre still together?

All signs point to yes, but until they speak up – or at least, appear on each other's Instagrams – we will never know for sure. – Rappler.com