LIST: Key Golden Globe 2020 nominees
LOS ANGELES, USA – Here are the nominees in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6 (Monday, January 7 in the Philippines).
British comedian Ricky Gervais will be back to host the event, the first major awards show of a packed season that culminates with the Oscars on February 9.
Best Film, Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Marriage Story
Best Film, Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Knives Out
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Actor, Drama
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress, Drama
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Foreign Language Film
- Parasite
- The Farewell
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
Best Animated Feature
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- The Lion King
Best Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Drama Actor
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Drama Actress
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Musical or Comedy Actor
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Musical or Comedy Actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actor
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actress
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Films with most nominations
- Marriage Story – 6
- The Irishman – 5
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood – 5
- Joker – 4
- The Two Popes – 4
