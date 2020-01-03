MANILA, Philippines – Ellen Adarna made her presence felt as she posted a short video on Instagram Friday, January 3.

The video, which showed her skiing in Switzerland, was captioned: "As per my instructor @smartinrs 'keep going' should be my mantra this year! #hello2020."

This is the first post Ellen shared on her verified Instagram since 2017. Last Christmas, Ellen's sister posted a photo of the family minus John Lloyd Cruz during their European trip. Ellen's son Elias was with the family.

Ellen and John Lloyd reportedly split up last year. They never actually confirmed their relationship status in the past. Both are still on hiatus from showbiz, althought John Lloyd does appear in the MMFF entry Culion. – Rappler.com