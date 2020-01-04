MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia said she was at her "happiest" as wife to singer Billy Crawford as she denied rumors sparked by an Instagram photo that, some observed, seemed to show her as unhappy.

On December 18, Billy shared a photo of him, Coleen, and their friends. One person wrote that Coleen seemed to have lost her her happy aura and glow because she married young. Billy debunked the statement, saying they are happy and okay.

Collen herself denied this is an interview after the press conference for the movie Mia on Friday, January 3, saying those who made the comment apparently did not see her often "so they can only guess."

"Parang ang hirap din nang hindi nag-uupdate. (It's also hard also not to give updates) I don't know I just feel, like, I really needed this time of silence for myself, and I really needed to take a step back and reassess everything in my life," she said.

She added: "But it doesn't mean that I am not happy. Actually I really feel that I'm at my happiest right now. And Billy is really helping me with that."

Coleen also answered questions about Billy's lifestyle change. In November, the singer shared about losing weight and giving up alcohol after a year of not drinking.

"The weight wasn't a problem. But it became a side effect of everything I guess. A side product of quitting all the bad habits was losing the weight," she said.

"Iyon yung pinaka pinaka happiness talaga na makukuha ko, that I am able to influence my partner to be better and to do better, 'yung maging source of inspiration (That's the ultimate happiness that I can get, that I am able to influence my partner to be better and to do better, to become a source of inspiration)," she said.

Coleen is promoting the movie Mia in which she stars with Edgar Allan Guzman. The movie is directed by Veronica Velasco and opens in cinemas on January 15. – Rappler.com