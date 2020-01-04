MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo finally revealed the “new beginning” she’s been teasing heavily on social media over the holidays: a brand new YouTube channel, Everyday Kath.

The channel was launched on January 3 with a dreamy video that looks like a perfume ad. Set to Ilene Wood’s “So This Is Love” from the Disney film Cinderella, the short video shows Kathryn traipsing around a mansion in princess gowns and bare feet, sometimes carrying a bouquet of dried flowers.

The video description promises to show viewers a different side to the actress: “She’s dressed like a princess but she walks around barefoot. She’s all dolled up but she’s not afraid to bask in the sun. She looks familiar so you believe you know her...but perhaps you don’t know her as well as you think you do; in fact, perhaps you don’t know her at all."

"She’s everyday Kath – no script, no fuss, no pretense," it read.

"I created this channel to share with you a glimpse of my everyday life, especially the not-so-glamorous part that you don’t always get to see on TV," the actress added in the "About" section of her channel.

As of this writing, the channel has 244,000 subscribers. – Rappler.com